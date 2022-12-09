CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exams From Jan 1, Check Guidelines Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the guidelines for classes 10, and 12 practical examinations, internal assessments, and projects for the academic session 2022-23. According to the official notification, the CBSE board practical exams 2022-23 are slated to commence on January 1.

CBSE has instructed students in the guidelines to make sure that their subjects of study are correctly mentioned in the list of candidates (LOC) forwarded by the schools. The board has informed students to be familiar with the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations will be held. Students must appear in the practical examinations on time, as there will be no additional opportunities for them to take the exams.

Issuing guidelines for the regional offices, the CBSE board instructed that schools must ensure the regulation for the administration of practical examination is communicated with the schools as soon as shared by CBSE headquarters. The regional offices are also requested to ensure that all schools complete their practical examinations and upload results on time.

Schools have been advised to make sure that the syllabus of the practical examination is finished well in advance, per CBSE instructions. Schools must complete all necessary preparations on time, such as laboratory preparation and stocking, and the identification of internal examiners, the board said. The schools are urged to guarantee that all students and parents are aware of the CBSE date sheet for practical examinations in order for them to take appropriate action.

Only external examiners selected by the CBSE board will carry out the class 12 practical exams. An online system will be used to check the list of candidates (LOC) who will be taking the practical examinations at the school.

Schools must ensure that the correct subjects and student categories, such as regular, compartment, and improvement, are reflected in the online system. Based on media reports, CBSE final exams for classes 10, and 12 will start on February 15. The exam timetable is likely to be released soon by the board.

