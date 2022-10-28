The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 practical exam dates has been announced for winter-bound schools for the 2022-23 exams.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022," a CBSE official statement said.

The schools conducting Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall ensure that all instructions of the Central/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other Statutory Organizations related to the COVID pandemic are observed to the full extent.

To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other may do pen and paperwork and viceversa.

CBSE has released a notification for conducting internal assessments/project assessments/practical exams.

The schools will prepare a final list of applicants and ensuring that no student from the schools may take the practical exam, project, or internal assessment if their name has not been submitted to the board in the online LOC.

The board has instructed the CBSE schools to get in touch with the regional office in order to schedule appointments for external examiners and observers, ensure that exams are finished on time, and send answer keys and award lists to the regional offices.

The board also stated that regular session schools are not affected by the practical examination dates and instructions because they only apply to schools that are winter-bound.

Students can also check the official website for each and every important detail related to the practical examinations and further board examinations.

Moreover, for 2023 there will also be a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices being offered by CBSE. This will make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. The board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to a 100 per cent syllabus.

