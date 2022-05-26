CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Marks Uploading Link to Reopen, Over 900 Schools Didn't Submit Score

Now with theory exams over, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools across India to start uploading the practical marks. The board had earlier asked the schools to upload the marks obtained by students in practical’s, internal assessments about 10 days ahead of concluding of the last exam of the respective class. Now, the board has reopened the facility to upload marks. The window will reopen on May 27 and will remain open till May 31 for class 10 and June 5 for class 12. The board has said that no further extensions will be given after this.

CBSE informed that it has not received practical, project, and internal score for term 1 exams from 39 schools and 537 schools are yet to submit the same for term 2 exams for class 10. In class 12, as many as 141 schools have not submitted marks for term 1 and for term 2 class 12 practical marks are pending from 185 schools.

Practical marks or internal assessment will be a major component in results. CBSE while announcing two board exams for term 2 had said that it will give more emphasis to year-long internal assessment this year. Further, the final result will be based on term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. While CBSE has not specified which section will have how much weightage, students are demanding that high weightage should be given to internal assessment.

According to CBSE, for class 10 students the internals will include three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities. For classes 11 and 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

While it was mandatory for students to take both term 1 and term 2 exams, CBSE has announced that it will compute results for students, even if they have missed either term 1 or term 2 board exams. If a student is absent in both term 1 and term 2, then the board will not be able to compute results for the students. Such students will have to appear for the exam next year.

