CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Ensure Online Marksheet is Correct

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce 10th, 12th board exam result by July 15. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check it on the official website of CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in. Students, however, must note that after getting the online marksheets, they must not just check their marks, but also ensure all details on it are correct.

The significance of the class 10 and 12 marksheets is well known. These documents are crucial for graduation, further education, and even employment. Any errors in the documents have the potential to ruin kids’ futures. Here are details of what students should check in their marksheet. Once the marksheet is available, apart from the scores, candidates personal information will also be provided on it. They must check:

— Student’s name

Advertisement

— Roll number

— Father’s name

— Mother’s name

— Total marks

— Percentage calculation

— School name

— Grades

— Pass/fail status

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Correct Errors on Marksheet

The CBSE offers students the opportunity to correct their names, parents’ names, or mothers’ names that are mistakenly listed on the marksheet. Corrections on the marksheet are no longer a laborious task. Students can get their name corrected in the CBSE marksheet following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Collect application form, which will be made available on the board’s official website, cbse.nic.in, students can obtain an application form for name correction in the CBSE marksheet. The forms can also be obtained through each respective school’s admission office.

Step 2. Fill up the application form. Avoid errors and rewriting.

Step 3. Submit required document. Following this, the board will make the necessary corrections once the verification of the original records of the school is done.

Advertisement

To check the CBSE board result 2022 term 2, students will need roll number, date of birth, and school number. The eagerly anticipated scores for term 2 and the final result will both be available when students verify their results. The final grade will include the marks from terms 1 and 2, as well as any internal evaluation or practical scores. Each term’s exact weight is unknown, and the formula will be disclosed along with the results.

Advertisement

CBSE had conducted the class 10 and 12 exams in a new format this year. Instead of an annual examination system, this time, board exams were conducted in the two terms for each class. While in term 1, students had to answer objective questions, the Term 2 exams were subjective.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.