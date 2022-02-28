CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How Will Final Result be Calculated?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results of the term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12. The result is expected to be announced by this week. However, the board has not made any official statement about the same. The term 2 examination will begin from April 26 in offline mode.

After looking at the disrupted education system due to COVID-19, CBSE had announced the new examination system from the 2021-22 session. The board examination which was earlier held once a year was divided into two parts. The overall syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

Also read| #CancelBoardExams2022: Students Protest on Social Media Platforms, Seek Help from PM Modi

Advertisement

The term 1 examination was held in the offline mode and covered only half of the total syllabus. Students had to answer objective-based questions, that is multiple-choice questions. Whereas the term 2 examinations which will begin from April will be held in the offline mode only. The students will have to face both short and long-form answer questions in the Term 2 examination.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Final Result Calculation

The term 1 and term 2 examination marks will have equal weightage while calculating the final results. Apart from the written examination, the term 1 and term 2 results will take into account the internal assessment and practical examination scores as well for preparing the results for both the terms. The term 1 examination will have a minimum of 50 per cent weightage and the board has decided to not fail any of the students in term 1. However, no average scores will be given to the absentees this time.

Advertisement

Read| CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: How to Score High in Class 12 Accountancy Paper

The board has not taken the final call on the preparation of the final results yet. The decision will only be taken after the conduct of the second set of examinations. Talking to a leading news daily, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE said, “The board will wait and watch before deciding on the weightage. In case there is a disruption to the Term 2 exams, then the Term 1 exams will be given more weightage."

Advertisement

The students will not get the scorecards from the board after the term 1 examination, they will receive the final mark sheets after the announcement of Term 2 results only. The students will need a minimum of 33 per cent marks in the final results to pass the examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.