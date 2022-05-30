CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Likely by First Week of July, Debate Over Results Formula On

Over 30 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 and class 12 board exam results as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) boards exams are coming to an end. With term 2 exams being over for class 10, the evaluation process is underway and for class 12 the exams will be continue till June 15. This year in a unique move, CBSE has held two boards and the final result will include both term 1 and term 2 results.

The term 1 results have already been declared. Now, the board will directly release the final result. CBSE had earlier said that it would announce the results by June end or July first week. Without sharing the exact dates, the board had said that it is trying to announce the results in a record-time. As per the existing trend, the results for class 12 are announced before class 10 to begin the college admissions process.

This year, the board will give the final result based on several parameters. The exact weightage given to each of these parameters is not known yet. In fact, its a matter of debate. Students are demanding results based on ‘best of either terms’ which means the better score of each of the two terms should be considered. Further, there is a demand to give high weightage to internal assessment. The three parameters, as per rules, will decide final scores. These parameters are internal assessment, term 1 result, term 2 result.

For checking of answer scripts, CBSE has increased the number of evaluation centres. . The board is planning to involve more teachers in checking process with an aim to increase the number of copies to checked in each day. The sets of question papers will be colour coded to ensure fairness. After one person checks the copy, it will be inter checked within evaluators. This will ensure no error in totaling or miscalculation. In case of any error, it would be rectified, said CBSE.

CBSE has announced that it will compute results for students, even if they have missed either term 1 or term 2 board exams. If a student is absent in both term 1 and term 2, then the board will not be able to compute results for the students. Such students will have to appear for the exam next year.

