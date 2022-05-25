CBSE 10th, 12th Result: Colour Coded Answer Sheets to More Evaluators, How CBSE Plans to Check Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed its class 10th board exams, and class 12 exams too are expected to be over soon. Over 21 lakh students had registered to take the CBSE 10th exams, and about 15 lakh students enrolled for class 10 exams. These students had appeared for written exams after two years. Not only students but board will also be checking answer scripts of written exams after a long time. No wonders the board is all set and has announced special provisions to ensure checking is carried out in fair and fast mode.

To check answer scripts, CBSE has set-up a large number of evaluation centres. The number of evaluation centres has been increased as compared to earlier. The number of copies to checked in each day will also be increased, CBSE had informed in a virtual conference held before exams. The board is planning to involve more teachers in checking process.

CBSE will also set-up centre nodal supervisors to overlook functioning of centres. Each centre will have a team consisting of head examiner, additional head examiner, coordinators, and evaluators.

The sets of question appears will be colour coded to ensure fairness. For example, colour green could be a code for set 1 and coordinator green will be responsible for check the same.

After one person checks the copy, it will be inter checked within evaluators. This will ensure no error in totaling or miscalculation. In case of any error, it would be rectified.

Evaluation time given to checking of each subject will be limited. For example, checking of subject A will be scheduled to be completed within 10 days, on an average. This will ensure timely checking and computation or results.

The term 2 CBSE results will not only be the marks obtained in written exam but it will be the final score consisting of term 1, term 2 scores as well as internal assessment. The exact weightage given to each section has not been declared by the Board, however, students are demanding that term 1 should be given least weightage due to the alleged cheating. Students are also demanding that internal assessment should have most weightage, however, the final decision is not yet out.

