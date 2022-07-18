CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date: Students Demand Clarification on Result Dates, Marks Calculation Formula

CBSE students across the country are eagerly waiting for their class 10th & 12th board results. Students are anxious that while most boards have announced their results and admissions for several colleges has begun, CBSE scores are still awaited. To make matters worse, the Board is yet to issue any official result date or weightage based on which the results will be out.

This year, CBSE has conducted boards in two parts for the first time. After CISCE and other boards gave equal weightage to both term 1 and term 2 results, CBSE students are demanding results based on a new formula. Students are demanding that the board to release the CBSE results at the earliest that too based on either of the two terms - implying students should be given score based on whichever term they performed better in.

Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result Date: CISCE Gives Equal Weightage to Both Terms, Will CBSE Follow Similar Formula?

Advertisement

A large section of students have taken to social media including Twitter to announce their demands. Waiting for results, students posted saying,

Advertisement

Amidst this uproar over CBSE delayed results, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday has said that CBSE results will come on time. The Minister who was in Kanpur said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

Meanwhile, The board exam results are not the only concern in students’ minds, though. Owing to the fact that the board exams for the academic session 2021–2022 were split into two terms, students who took the CBSE Board exams in 2022 are also worried about the weighting criteria. Students have also started online campaigns to demand clarification about the marking scheme for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2022 because the Central Board of Education has not given any information about the weightage of the CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results.

Students are launching an online campaign urging CBSE to compile the results for the CBSE 10th and 12th boards using the best subject-wise scores from the Term-1 and Term-2 exams. Students argue that because they took most of their classes online, CBSE should determine the grades based on the “best of either term, subject-wise."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.