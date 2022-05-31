CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know Marks Needed to Pass Two Term Exams

With the Term 2 board examination inching to an end, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now gearing up to announce the results on time. The board has already wrapped up the Class 10 examination and papers for Class 12 are slated to conclude on June 15. CBSE has already started the evaluation process of the board exam answer scripts and the results are likely to be ready by the first week of July.

This year, the board had introduced a two-term formula for classes 10 and 12 board examinations wherein the academic year was divided into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The new method was introduced to overcome the challenges of a possible COVID-19 outbreak. The term 1 results have already been announced. The board will now be declaring the final results based on an average of Term 1 and Term 2.

Even though the final result consists of the term 1, term 2, and internal assessment, students have to pass the exam in totality. CBSE did not fail anyone in term 1 results. Everyone, irrespective of their score were allowed to take term 2 exams. Now, the final result will be based on term 1, term 2, and internal assessment score. Even though the exact weightage of each portions is not known, students still need to obtain 33 per cent marks to clear a subject.

To be declared passed in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject. In subjects that have practical aspects, candidates need to clear theory and practical papers separately.

Last year, CBSE was forced to cancel the physical examination for classes 10 and 12 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all students were promoted to the next class based on an alternate formula of assessment. The board recorded a near-perfect passing percentage of 99.37 in class 12 whereas 99.04 per cent of students cleared Class 10 exams.

In 2020, CBSE had recorded a passing percentage of 91.46 in Class 10 and 99.37 in Class 12 results

Of the total students who had appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams in 2019, 83.4 percent secured the passing marks. The performance of Class 10 results of 2019 was much better at a passing percentage of 91.1 per cent.

