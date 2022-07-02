CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: KV or JNV? Which School Will Perform Better This Time?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results for the board exams of class 10 and class 12 soon. While an official date is yet to be confirmed, the board is likely to announce results by July 15. The results will also clear the picture for the best school in CBSE, a title which has seen a close contest between Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the past few years.

Last year, KV claimed the title recording a 100 per cent success rate in CBSE board exam results, however, JNV was not far behind. While KVs recorded a perfect pass percentage, JNV missed the title only by a slim margin as 99.94 per cent of its students cleared the CBSE 12th board exam.

Government schools in the country recorded an impressive 99.92 per cent success rate, improving their pass percentage to 94.94 per cent in 2020. In that year, JNVs with a pass percentage of 98.70 per cent, emerged as the top-ranking school in the country followed by KVs, which registered 98.62 per cent results in CBSE board exams.

CBSE had divided the academic year into two parts, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The board exams for each part were conducted separately. While the exam for the semester of the academic year featured only objective-type questions, the second-semester exams had students attempting usual short and long-type answers. The final results will be prepared after averaging the students’ performance in both semesters. The first semester results were announced earlier in February this year.

CBSE had also reduced the course syllabi by 30 per cent to ease the pressure on the students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The board, however, is set to return to the old exam pattern with a complete syllabus for the upcoming academic year. The boards exams this year ended on June 15 for over 30 lakh students of 10th and 12th.

