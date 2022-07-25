CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Students & Parents Seek 'Justice', Want CBSE to Revise Final Result Formula

As many as 2,36,993 students got 90% or more marks in CBSE 10th and 1,34,797 students have scored more than 90%+ in CBSE 12th results 2022, however, in the board exams with over 35 lakh students, it is not a happy result for all students. The overall pass percentage has dropped for both 10th and 12th board exams. After 99.04% of students passed CBSE 10th in 2021, as many as 94.40% cleared the same this year. In class 12, the overall pass percentage is 92.71%; a drop from 99.37% last year.

Thus, in the first-ever two-term exams, CBSE has more students failing or retaking the boards under compartmental exams. In addition to these students, there are also a large number of students who claim to have scored high marks after term 1 results, however, in the final result calculation, their marks have seen a drastic drop. They are balming the result calculation formula behind their decline result.

Parents and students have started online campaigns and are writing letters to Education Ministry, CBSE, and other authorities seeking ‘Justice’. On Twitter, a storm of tweets are seeking ‘#JusticeforCBSEStudents’ and their demands are to give results based on 50:50 weightage to term 1 and term 2 results or either of best terms for students.

One ‘experiment’ after another, from having two term exams in a year to have changed the result calculation policy that too in a year when students had to attend most of their classes in online mode, board aspirants claim they were treated as ‘lab-rats’ by the board.

One of the students has written a letter to Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights claiming that students, especially those weak in academics, were hit by the online classes and then subjected to two exams in a year and both with different exam pattern has impacted their performance. The letter sought relief for students and hence calculation of results based on either term. This means, adding the highest score obtained by students in either of the two terms to give them an advantage.

Parents too have written to CBSE, asking to revise their result calculation formula. Odisha Parents’ Federation in a letter asked CBSE why the board said it will declare results based on 50:50 weightage first if it had to change the formula later. It also asked the board why it issued a statement saying the news of 30:70 formula for final result is false, if it had finalised on the same.

“How can CBSE change its marking scheme after exams?." asks the letter. “As per students, they had found 8 months to prepare for term 1 exams and only 2-3 months for term 2. So they have secured more marks in term 1," it added.

“Earlier CBSE said it will give 50-50 weightage to each term and hence kids planned (their studies) accordingly. Such news should have confirmed at least students and parents could be prepared before term 2 exams," said the parents’ body claiming that it is “cheating" on parents and students. “CBSE shall allow aggrieved students to get their marks as per 50-50 weightage, others can continue existing marks," asked the parent body.

