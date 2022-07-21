CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Term 1 to Get 30%, Term 2 to Have 70% Weightage? Know Formula to Calculate Final Score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce its class 10 and class 12 results. According to officials in the board, the class 12 results will be declared in the last week of July and the class 10 results will be out by August’s first week. This is the first time that the board is announcing results based on two terms. The term 1 results have been announced already, however, no student was declared to pass or fail based on term 1 results alone.

The result which is anticipated by the coming week will consist of the term 1 and term 2 scores. The board earlier said that it will give equal weightage to both term 1 and term 2 scores, however, since the covid-19 situation turned better during term 2 exams and the exams were more on lines with annual tests, the board could incline towards giving more weightage to term 2 exams.

During term 1 exams, which were held at the school a student is enrolled in, many cases of teachers helping the students during the exams had come up. While CBSE did not comment on it, the board stopped same-day checking by schools and instead asked schools to send copies to their nearby board office.

The first-ever term 1 board exams have been in controversy over repeated glitches in the exams. In the 10th English exam, a sexist passage had sparked a controversy. CBSE eventually dropped the passage and decided to give full marks to all students for the same. Class 12 sociology exam too had a question on Gujarat violence. Without much uproar, CBSE issued an apology shortly after the exam.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, the term 1 exams will get 30 per cent weightage in the final result while 70 per cent weightage could be given to the term 2 results. There is no confirmation on this from the board. CBSE had said that it will announce the result calculation formula along with the final results.

For the computation of ICSE results, CISCE has given equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 board exams. In Punjab Board results too, PSEB gave 40 per cent weightage to each of the two terms and 20 per cent weightage to internal assessment while computing their final results. The CBSE too had said earlier that the term 1 and term 2 will get equal weightage. Usually, CISCE and CBSE give similar result formulas. This has raised concerns among students.

Earlier, a circular by CBSE was circulated claiming that the term 1 exams will have 30 per cent weightage, however, it turned out to be fake. The board said it is yet to decide on the final weightage.

CBSE said that it will compute result for students even if they miss one of the two terms. Students who have not appeared for the term 1 exams, will still be allowed to appear for term 2 exams. These students will get their results like every other student. This will also be true if a student failed to take term 2 exams, however, there needs to be a substantial reason for not appearing for the exams. If the reasons are justified, CBSE will find a way to calculate the result for such students.

Meanwhile, students and teachers are currently demanding that the term 1 exam results should have about 10 to 30 per cent weightage in the final results. The remaining marks should be allotted to the term 2 and internal assessment scores. Students too are demanding that they should have the option of either terms implying the best score in either of the two terms should be considered for computing final results.

