CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Unhappy With Your Score? Here Are Your Options

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 10 and 12 results. The results were released on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students who are not satisfied with their results or could not clear the exams, have the option to send their answer sheets for for re-checking or re-evaluation. Furthermore, compartment exams are also an option offered by the board.

This year, a total of 94.40 per cent of students passed the 10th exam and 92.71 per cent have cleared the class 12 boards. This leaves a total of 67743 class 12 students and 1,07,689 class 10 students in compartment exams category. This students have been given an extra chance to clear their CBSE board exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Compartment Exams

Those who could not clear the board exams will have to take the exams again in August. The compartment exams will be held from August 23 onwards. The detailed date sheet will be out soon. Additionally, those who fail to crack compartment exams too will have to repeat the class. The compartment exams will be on the lines of term 2 exams including the second half of the syllabus and the exam pattern too will be like term 2 exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Re-evaluation process

To apply for the CBSE class 10 and 12 re-evaluation process or the re-checking of answer scripts, follow these below steps:

Step 1. Visit the official CBSE website –cbse.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the main webpage and click on the re-evaluation link

Step 3. Read instructions carefully

Step 4. Apply for re-evaluation. Enter the credentials

Step 5. Pay the application fee of Rs 500 for re-evaluation of copies

Step 6. Submit the request and wait for the resolution

This year, fewer students got above 90 per cent in CBSE class 12 results. A total of 1,34,797 students got over 90 per cent this time, which is the lowest in past three years. In 2020, as many as 1.57 lakh and in 2021, a total of 1.50 lakh students got above 90 per cent. In terms of 95 per cent scores too, the number has dropped to only 33,432 students. In 2021, it was 70,004 students.

A total of 2,36,993 students have got above 90 per cent in class 10 exams while 64,908 got 95 per cent marks or above. For 10th, this is a jump from last year when as many as 2,00,962 students scored more than 90 per cent marks while 57,824 students got over 95 per cent. The board had not conducted the exam last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

