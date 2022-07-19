CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Why Is it Taking Longer for CBSE to Compute Results?

Almost all the state and central boards have announced their class 10 and class 12 results, however, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce its result dates. While it is likely that CBSE would first release class 12 results by July end and then class 10 results by August first week, the exact result date announcements are awaited.

It has been reported that CBSE has asked not only the UGC but also several state governments asking them to pause their admission processes as the board is trying to release its result. It has been reported that CISCE’s ISC or class 12 results too have been put on pause because of the same.

But what is leading to a longer wait for CBSE students? UP Board and Rajasthan Board which have nearly 50 lakh students have already released their results then why not CBSE which has nearly 35 lakh students?

CBSE this year resorted to a two-exam policy which means, the annual board exams were bifurcated into two semesters with each semester having 50% of its total syllabus. The RBSE and UPMSP (Rajasthan Board and UP Board) had stuck to annual board exams despite the pandemic threat. Thus, their result calculation policy thus did not change this year. The remaining boards like Punjab Board, CISCE etc have a much lesser number of students as compared to CBSE.

CBSE has to evaluate over 2 crore answer booklets of students. This includes different subject combinations of 114 subjects for class 12 and 74 for class 10 students. This year, these copies are checked twice and the result includes term 1, term 2 marks as well as internals. CBSE will also give marks to students who could not take either of the two terms and hence their data will be computed differently.

To check answer scripts, CBSE has set up a large number of evaluation centres. The number of evaluation centres was increased as compared to earlier. The number of copies to check in each day were also be increased, CBSE had informed earlier. After one person checks the copy, it will be inter-checked within evaluators. This will ensure no error in totaling or miscalculation. In case of any error, it would be rectified. These practices as followed as the board claims it is following a 100% accuracy target.

