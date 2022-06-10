CBSE 10th, 12th Results: From Cheating Allegations to Final Marks, Things to Resolve Before Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th board exams 2022 is going to be over very soon — by June 15. The process of evaluating the answer sheets will likely begin after the exams are over. Over 30 lakh students take the CBSE annual exams every year, however, this year, the results will be different.

In a first, CBSE is holding the board exams twice in an academic year. It had divided the boards into two parts — term 1 and 2. The term 1 exams are over and results are out. Term 2 is ongoing. The term 1 results were not the final one. Irrespective of the marks that a student receives in term 1, they were allowed to sit for term 2. There was no pass or fail in term 1 but there have been several controversies surrounding the final results, which need to be resolved before it is declared.

Also read| CBSE 10th, 12th Result: Colour Coded Answer Sheets to More Evaluators, How CBSE Plans to Check Papers

Advertisement

Cheating allegations

This year, the CBSE term 1 board exams, which were held between November to December in 2021, were allegedly marred by cheating allegations. According to CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA), several schools had helped their students cheat. The term 1 exams were held in the respective schools of the students.

The association alleged that the schools had shared the question paper with the students ahead of the exam. Many teachers had helped students with answers by providing them with the answer keys. The question papers were allegedly leaked through Local Area Network and WhatsApp as well. In its letter to CBSE, CSMA requested the board to scrap the CBSE term 1 exam.

There were allegations that many schools asked students to mark their answers ‘c’ which was later converted into a, b, or d, depending upon the correct option. The board has however not responded to these allegations. There was also a delay in releasing the term 1 board exam results for both classes 10 and 12. Whether the term 1 will have less weightage or equal one as term 2 results is not known yet.

Advertisement

Term 2 marks

CBSE had earlier said it will club both term 1 and term 2 score to create the final result. The weightage of term 1 and term 2 board exams will be decided at the time of declaration of term 2 result following which the final result will be calculated accordingly.

Advertisement

While the board is yet to announce the exact weightage of each term, students and academicians have been demanding that the term 1 result scores be given the least weightage and that internal assessment must have more weightage. They also want an option of selecting the best of the two terms.

The demands came in after the cheating allegations by schools. Parents and academicians demanded it would be unfair to give high weightage to term 1 exams amid such allegations for students who wrote the exams diligently. Several schools have also asked the board to lower their term 1 weightage.

Read| From Students Centre to Manodarpan: Initiatives for Students in Need of Help

Advertisement

Final result

Advertisement

Students have been demanding a formula of ‘best of either terms’ for the final CBSE result. This means, student, want the flexibility of selecting which of the marks of the two terms they want to use. This comes from the CBSE rule allowing students to pick the best of five subject scores out of six to calculate the final percentage when it comes to college admissions.

Further, CBSE had earlier said that it will compute the final result based on one term and internals, if they miss one of the two terms. Students who have not appeared for the term 1 exams, are also allowed to appear for term 2 exams. These students will get their final results which will likely be based on the term they have appeared for. There is no exact confirmation on this yet. Thus, CBSE will have to find a way to calculate the result for such students. The final marks are expected to be announced by July.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.