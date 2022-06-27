CBSE 10th, 12th Results: What's Result Calculation Formula?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 and 12 exams in a new format this year. Instead of an annual examination system, this time, board exams were conducted in the two terms for each class. While in Term 1, students had to answer objective questions, the Term 2 exams were subjective. Now, as the examination is over for both terms, students are waiting for their final results.

The final result will be based on both Term 1 and Term 2 results as well as an internal assessment. But what will be the weightage of each of the exams? The debate on this is still on. A large section of students, teachers, and academicians are demanding that the final scores should be based on their best performance in either Term 1 or Term 2 exams. They claim that taking two board exams following year-long online studies was not fair and as a means of relaxation, their demand shall be fulfilled.

Students have also suggested that more weightage should be given to internal assessments. As per their demand, a total of 50 percent weightage should be given to internal assessments and the remaining 50 percent should be divided between Term 1 and Term 2.

The evaluation process is still underway on the CBSE’s end and they are soon going to compile and announce the results. As the new format was implemented in this session, many students are confused regarding the evaluation criteria and final score calculation.

While the board has not revealed anything about the final score calculation officially, it had earlier said that equal weightage will be given to each term. Also, the board decided to not fail anyone in the Term 1 examination. Students who skipped either of the terms due to covid-19 or any other legit reason will still get their results. How? CBSE had not yet revealed. This, however, has given hopes to students seeking results based on the best of either term.

While Class 10 results are expected to be out during the first week of July, Class 12 results might be declared by the third week of July, however, as the state-based universities across India are starting their evaluation process, it is likely that CBSE will start declaration with class 12 results first to ensure that the college admission process begins and no one is at disadvantage. The result dates can be expected soon.

