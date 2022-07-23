CBSE 10th, 12th Students Unhappy with Result Formula, Want 'Subject Wise Best of Either Term'

This is the first time the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the classes 10 and 12 board exams in two parts. The board has given more weightage to term 2 results. The decision to do was also announced a few days before the result. Students are unhappy with the decision stating the board should have announced the same much earlier so that the candidates would been well-prepared.

Taking to social media platform, Twitter, with the hashtag #CBSEstudentsWantJustice, students have also demanded transparency. They claim they have no idea about their terms marks and only the combination marks but calculating the marks of both the terms has been provided. While some demanded the combination result be scrapped and students be allowed to opt for ‘best of either terms’, others said the weightage be divided equally, that is, 50:50. CBSE has given 70 per cent weightage to term 2 results and 30 per cent to term 1. For practicals, the weightage was divided equally for both terms.

Announcing the result calculation formula, CBSE had said it took the decision after, “predominant feedback received after term 1 exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential." The board further added, “feedback for term 2 exams was more positive, with satisfactory performance being expressed by students." The CBSE term 1 results were further marred by errors and cheating scandals.

CBSE has now asked students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results. As many as 67743 class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category, and 1,07,689 class 10. The compartment exams will be held from August 23 onwards, which will give students, who are unsatisfied with their results, an extra chance. Students can also apply for re-checking of their answer scripts. The board has asked students to inform schools if they are not happy with their results.

This year, the overall pass percentage has gone down as compared to last year. The board, however, was unable to conduct the exams last year due to the pandemic. As many as 94.40 per cent of students who took the CBSE 10th exam have managed to pass it. The pass percentage is a drop from last year’s 99.04 per cent. In case of class 12, the pass percentage is 92.71 per cent while last year, it was 99.37 per cent.

