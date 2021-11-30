CBSE Checking Term 1 Board Exams OMR Sheets on Same Day, Results to be Announced in Record Time

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is expected to announce one of the fastest results for term-1 board exams 2022. In a record-speed checking the term 1 board exam OMR sheets on the same day of the exam. Using high-tech features, CBSE has already checked OMR sheets of 33 lakh candidates who appeared for class 10 and class 12 board exams within hours of conduct of exam. The answer key or the correct answers of the multiple-choice questions asked in the exams will be available on the board’s official website, cbse.nic.in and students can estimate their scores based on the same.

In the social science exam conducted on November 30, more than 21 lakh candidates took class 10 and 13 lakh appeared for class 12 exams held today across 13357 exam centres including those set up in India and abroad. All these students’ answer sheets or (OMR sheets considering these were MCQ-only exams where students had to encircle their options) have been checked. The marks obtained by students will be announced along with results, however, they can estimate their scores with help of answer key by award themselves marks for all the questions which were answered correctly.

Advertisement

>Read | CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Analysis: Students Found Few Questions to be Challenging

The CBSE term 1 board exams 2022 will be a marks-only result and no student will be marked as pass or fail or repeater or compartment. These details will be announced after the term 2 exams. The final result will consist of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment scores. CBSE had also released detailed guidelines on internal assessment. For class 10 students, the practical aspect will include marks obtained in three periodic tests, student enrichment portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities.

CBSE is conducting Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based exam for board aspirants this year. This is the time that the board is holding two board exams in a year. After the term-1 exams, students will remain in the same class and start studying the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus.

Advertisement

>Read | CBSE Board Exams 2022: Having 2 Board Exams Will Reduce Failure Rates, Sanyam Bhardwaj

To ensure fair and cheating-free exams, CBSE has used high-end technology. CBSE claims to have used “advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations."

CBSE has developed algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level. Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.