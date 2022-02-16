CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Date: How Board has Announced Result Date in Past, What to Expect

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 result date announcement is anticipated by over 30 lakh students who registered for CBSE term 1 class 10 and class 12 exams. Since the results are expected to be announced in February, the result date announcement is likely this week. With so many portals, websites, and even fake circulars floating across, how to know which is the authentic result date?

CBSE used to announce its results via the official website, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. While the portals remain the same to check one’s scores and marksheets, the result announcement mode has been changed. CBSE joined microblogging site Twitter in 2018 and has been announcing result dates via its official handle @cbseindia29 ever since. Last year, CBSE took a humourous route to announce its result date.

Advertisement

In 2020, the board posted its official circular in a tweet and announced the reuslt.

This year’s result will be different as it will be announced in two parts, however, even for this year, the board is expected to follow the suit and make announcements via its official handles. Students anticipating the result can keep up with the same. Meanwhile, several fake circulars have been floating over Whatsapp and other mediums claiming to be CBSE, the board has warned against the same, and students are expected to check their results using official handles only. The result expected within the coming two weeks is that of the term 1 exams, students will not be able to get a pass or fail certificate and will only get detailed marks which too they can improve in their term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be starting from April 26, however, a detailed datesheet is yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.