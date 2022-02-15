CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Date to be Announced Today?

Wait of over 30 lakh candidates will be over soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result dates for class 10 and class 12 term 1 board exams today. If reports are to be believed then the CBSE term 1 results can be expected between February 16 to February 20.

The chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken over as the head of CBSE. With a change in leadership, students can expect the result announcements to speed up.

Once the results are out, students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Aside from the official websites, alternative ways to verify Class 12 results include the DigiLocker app and the website digilocker.gov.in. The Class 12 results may also be accessible via the UMANG app and by SMS.

Advertisement

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How to check

Using the board’s official website to verify the CBSE Class result 2022 is one of the most frequent and favoured options. Students must go to the official CBSE Class 10 or class 12 result 2022 login portal

Step 1: To check the 12th results, candidates must follow the steps outlined below:

Step 2: Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step 3: Click the ‘CBSE Class 12 result’ link on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, school and centre numbers, and admit card details in the required boxes.

Step 5: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The CBSE Class 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 7: Print or save a screenshot of the result for future reference.

The term 1 board examinations were held in November and December of 2021. CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted last year from November 30 to December 11 and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, across the country at various exam centres.

The board has released the term 2 exam dates, with Class 10 and Class 12 examinations taking place offline from April 26. Students will be answering subjective questions in the term 2 examinations. Only objective or multiple-choice questions were included in the term 1 papers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.