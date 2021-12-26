CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result: When & Where to Expect

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the result of the classes 10 and 12 term I board exams 2022 in January. It will be released on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in as well as with the respective schools. The class 10 exams concluded on December 11 while the class 12 completed on December 21.

The board had divided the exams into two parts this time. The first term is considered crucial. In case the term II exams get cancelled, then the final result would be based on the marks of the first term and internal assessments and practicals. The board, however, had said that in the first part, no student would be marked as fail or pass and it is only after the final result would the merit list be released.

If a student did not appear for a paper, he/she would be marked absent and the final result would be made only the basis of the internal marks submitted by the school.

The number of students failing the board exams would also be lowered this year as after the first term, students would be able to evaluate themselves better and know how much they need to prepare for the second term, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) allegedly said that many schools had shared the term I question paper with students ahead of the exam and that many teachers helped students with answers.

In a letter to the CBSE, the association wrote about the alleged paper leaks, loopholes, and malpractices in the system. It also said that teachers are providing students with the answer keys, and leaked questions through Local Area Network and WhatsApp. It also asked the board to scrap the CBSE term 1 exam.

The board had earlier asked schools to evaluate the answer keys on the same day, however, changed its decision mid-exam and asked schools to upload them and send them to the board. This was after several teachers had said that the OMR sheets are not completely error-free.

