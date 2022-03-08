CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Date and Time Update: Know When & Where to Check Marks

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and class 12 results this week. A senior official has told the media that the CBSE class 12 results are likely to be out this Wednesday or Thursday and class 10 will be declared by Friday, Saturday. The results will be out at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

No student will be failed in term 1 exams. The exams were held for 50 per cent of the syllabus and the final result will consist of the term 1 and term 2 results combined. The term 2 exams will begin on April 26. Irrespective of their performance in term 1 exams, students will be allowed to appear for term 2 exams. This is the first time that CBSE is announcing the results in a term-wise manner.

The CBSE term 1 10th and 12th exams were held in MCQ format. The board claims that there were multiple-level verifications that took place to rule out any cheating or over-writing. This checking and rechecking programme has made the process time-consuming. The term 2 exams, however, will be subjective format and a timely result can be expected for the same.

The students will not get the scorecards from the board after the term 1 examination, they will receive the final mark sheets after the announcement of Term 2 results only. Students can download their marksheet from CBSE websites, Umang app as well as Digilocker.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How Will Final Score be calculated?

The term 1 and term 2 examination marks will have equal weightage while calculating the final results. Apart from the written examination, the term 1 and term 2 results will take into account the internal assessment and practical examination scores as well for preparing the results for both the terms.

Over 30 lakh students are waiting for their term 1 result. The marks obtained in term 1 exams will have a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result. The remaining 50 per cent will be divided between internals/practicals and term 2 exams. The term 2 exams weightage is yet to be announced. This makes the term 1 result the most critical aspect of the final board result.

For term 2 exams, CBSE will not only issue a detailed datesheet but also new admit cards. Students will not be allotted the same schools as in term 1 exams. The exam centres will be allocated as per previous years where students have to take exams at another centre. During term 1, some schools had allegedly helped students, however, CBSE never confirmed these allegations.

