CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Admit Cards at cbse.nic.in Soon: Will Schools Be Exam Centre?

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Admit Cards: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release class 10 and class 12 term 2 board exams soon at its official website, cbse.nic.in. The CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled to begin on April 26 and the admit card usually is out about 10 days ahead of exams. Thus students can expect the admit cards to be out in a day or two.

The CBSE term 2 admit cards will have details on exam centres, timing, and other guidelines. For the term 1 exams, CBSE had allowed students to take exams in their own schools, however, there were many cheating cases reported during term 1 exams. While announcing the term 1 results, CBSE said, “exam centres will be allotted afresh in term 2. Students will appear only from exam centres allotted to their school. No exam centre will be changed in the term 2 exams."

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Admit card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Click on the class - 10th or 12th

Step 4: Log in using details

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

Only schools will be able to download the admit cards. Students will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

Term 2 exams are theory exams being held after almost two years for the current batch. The first term exams were held in MCQ format this year and when the current batch was in 9th and 11th, respectively they were promoted to the next class without exams due to Covid-19. As reported by News18.com, many students are facing issues due to a lack of writing practice.

All students who appeared in term 1 are eligible to take term 2 exams. Even those who missed term 1 exams due to covid-19, any olympiad or other reasons but have registered for exams can also appear for term 2. CBSE will create the final result based on performance in term 1, term 2, and internals, however, the board is yet to announce the weightage given to each segment,

