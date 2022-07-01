CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Result Dates Soon, Final Result Announcement Likely by July 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the dates of announcement of results for class 10 and class 12. It is likely that both class 10 and class 12 term 2 results will be announced by July 15 and the board will announce the date of the result in the coming week. Over 35 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results. As per the latest update, CBSE is now expected to announce the class 10 results around July 4 and class 12 results around July 10. The board, however, has not announced any date yet.

For the past couple of years, CBSE is announcing the result date only a couple of hours ahead of the result declaration via a tweet or an official notification. Thus, in the coming week, students need to be cautious as announcements can come at any time.

Advertisement

Read | CBSE Board Exams 2023 to be Held Annually, Syllabus Revised for Classes 9 to 12

As the examinations were held in a new format this time, the board has not yet announced the final criteria for compiling the final results. While Term 1 examination was held in an objective-based format, the Term 2 examination was held offline in which students had to answer subjective questions.

This decision is causing a delay in the result declaration process as students are demanding the option of best of either terms or more weightage to internal assessment. There were also cheating allegations in term 1 exams after which there has been widespread demand of reducing the weightage of term 1 exams.

The Board has also said that it will announce the results of students even if they have missed any one of the two terms due to a genuine reason. Thus, CBSE will also have to prepare passing criteria for such students, if any.

Other boards including Punjab Board which have declared the results for two-term exams have announced result by giving 40 per cent weightage to each term and 20 per cent weightage to practicals or internals. If the boards want to hold uniformity, they will have similar formulas.

Advertisement

This year, more than 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 exams. Around 21 lakh students sat for Class 10 exams whereas around 14 lakh students took Class 12 exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.