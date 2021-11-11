CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card: How to Know Exam Centre to What to do if Lost Hall Ticket, All You Need to Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for board exams 2022. The term 1 exams for major subjects for class 10 will begin on November 30 and the minor subjects will commence from November 16. For class 12, exams will be held from December 1 to December 22 for major subjects.

The board has issued the hall tickets or CBSE board exams admit cards for term 1 exams to its affiliated schools. Students will have to collect their roll numbers from their respective schools. This is the first time that CBSE will hold two board exams in a year for a single batch.

Students who would be appearing for their boards can check all the details about their admit cards. It is important to check their admit cards and carry them to their exam centre and keep them safely till results.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card: What to check-in hall ticket

The admit cards will carry important information and rules about the exam as well as Covid-19 protocols that need to be followed on the day of the information. It will contain information about the student’s name, parents’ name, exam venue, exam timing, what to take to the exam hall and what not to bring, and several other details. It is of utmost importance that the candidates check the information and the spelling. In case of any discrepancy, students will have to report to their schools’ authorities immediately for the errors to be fixed.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card: What to do if hall ticket is lost

Candidates who have gotten the admit cards from their schools must keep them in a safe place to ensure they get them immediately on the day of the exam. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed entry. Those who lose their hall tickets, need to inform the school authorities at the earliest so that they can take the necessary steps and the candidate can take the exam smoothly.

CBSE 10th Admit Card: Covid-19 protocols

Each student will have to carry their hand sanitizer in a clear container with them. All applicants must wear a mask or cloth to cover their nose and mouth. Candidates must adhere to physical distance guidelines. Inside the test center, all devices, cell phones, and study materials are forbidden.

This year, CBSE will conduct the 10th term 1 board exams for 50 per cent of the syllabus and the remaining 50 per cent during term II to be held next year. Since the exams will be held at the respective schools for most of class 10 students, the board has come up with a solution to ensure the fairness of board exams. CBSE will appoint one observer per 500 students as well as use advanced data analytics to detect cases of cheating amongst students and exam centres as “there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations."

