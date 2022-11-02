CBSE 10th Board Exams 2023: Important Topics to Writing Strategy, How to get Full Marks in Mathematics

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2023: The board exams have always been stressful for students since this grand finale of the basic academic career significantly paves the path for their future prospects. However, if prepared with the proper guidance and a well-strategized study routine, scoring high marks can become easy. For this, understanding the syllabus becomes a key.

Speaking of the CBSE Mathematics paper for Class X Board exams, here are some topics, chapters, marking schemes, and tips that would help the students to come out with flying colors.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics: Important Topics:

1. Algebraic Conditions for the number of Solutions

2. Graphical Method of solution of pair of Linear Equations

3. Quadratic Formula (Quadratic Equations)

4. nth term of an Arithmetic Progressions (AP) / Sum of n terms of AP

5. Distance Formula/ Section Formula (Coordinate Geometry)

6. Trigonometric Ratios/ Trigonometric Table/ Heights & Distance (Trigonometry)

7. Area of Sector/ Area of Segment ( Areas related to circle)

8. Combination of Solids ( Surface area & Volume )

9. Statistics & Probability

10. Basic Proportionality Theorem & its applications (Triangles)

Weightage According to Chapters: Total Marks- 80

1. Unit I

a. Number System – 6 Marks

2. Unit II- Algebra: 20 Marks

a. Polynomials

b. Pair of Linear Equations in two variables

c. Quadratic Equations

d. Arithmetic Progressions

3. Unit III- Coordinate Geometry- 6 Marks

4. Unit IV- Geometry – 15 Marks

a. Triangles

b. Circles

5. Unit V: Trigonometry- 12 Marks

6. Unit VI: Mensuration- 10 Marks

a. Areas Related to circle

b. Surface Area and Volume

7. Unit VII: Statistics & Probability- 11 Marks

CBSE 10th Basic Maths

For Basic mathematics, formulas should be learned and comprehended by heart to score the best. Also, practising the NCERT questions can lead to the road of success. Primarily, students should possess a basic knowledge of mathematical operations and practise learning and writing theorems of Geometry chapters.

CBSE 10th Standard Maths

For Standard mathematics, emphasis should be on the application of formulas and an imperative need to constantly practice extra questions from the reference books. Students should focus on Competency-Based Questions and Higher-Order Thinking Skills questions. Students should also practice memorizing squares and cubes of natural numbers up to 30 and learn easy and fast calculations. Further, getting used to the tricks of Vedic mathematics will be advantageous.

CBSE 10th Mathematics: Preparation Tips

There should always be clarity on fundamental mathematical operations like the BODMAS (bracket, of, division, multiplication, addition, subtraction). Students should always have a clear concept of the mathematical basics. Students appearing for the class 10th board exams should be thorough with the Tables up to 20. The routine practice of all mathematical formulas in writing is always advisable. Students should assess topics through a series of test papers.

— Authored by Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School

