CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2022 Out cbse.nic.in, Re-evaluation From Sept 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 result for compartment exams. Students can check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, as well as at Umang app or website - web.umang.gov.in. The school-wise result will also be sent to schools on their official id. Students can also download their marksheets from Digilocker.

CBSE conducted compartment exams for class 10 from August 23 to 29 for all candidates placed in a compartment or applied for improvement of performance. The board claims that it has declared the result in the minimum possible time.

For the first time, CBSE is providing a combined mark sheet cum passing certificate to all candidates of class 10.

CBSE will also start the process of verification of marks for students who are not satisfied with their performance in compartment exams. The verification process will begin from September 12 onwards. The board is also offering re-evaluation.

As many as 1,07,689 students had to take the retest to pass their class 10 boards. This was a huge jump from mere 17,636 students last year.

In CBSE 10th main results, as many as 94.40% of students who took the exam have managed to pass it. Among the 21,09,208 students who registered for the exam, as many as 19,76,668 have managed to pass it.

CBSE held board exams twice in 2022. The final result was calculated by combining marks obtained by students in both terms. This policy, however, has been rolled back. The CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams 2023 will be held from February 15 onwards. CBSE boards will go back to the annual examination system. The board has also revised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Since 2020, the board exams are being held based on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. It has now revised the syllabus for these classes and it will go back to what it was before the Covid-19 hit India. The board has also changed some of the chapters.

