CBSE 10th Computer Application Paper Well-balanced, Tested Thinking Skills, Say Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the class 10 computer application exam on Wednesday, December 8. The paper has been termed as average and well-balanced by experts. Based on initial reactions, students too seem to be satisfied with the exam and were able to finish the paper on time. The exam was held between 11.30 am to 1 pm.

“The difficulty level of the paper was average, it was an application-based paper and tested the thinking skills of students. The pattern of the paper and section-wise breakup of marks was as per the CBSE sample paper and students were able to finish within the stipulated time. Overall the students appeared satisfied," says Divya Bhatia, Principal, Amity International School Saket.

This year, the board has divided the exams into parts - I and II. The term I exams are ongoing. The CBSE class 10 board exams 2022 began on November 30 and will continue till December 11. The next exam is Hindi, which will be held tomorrow, December 9. This will be followed by the English paper on December 11. Students have been advised to report to the exam centre as per the timings mentioned on their admit card. From the earlier 15 minutes reading time, the board is now providing 20 minutes of reading time to the students.

Earlier, the class 10 board exams were held for a duration of three hours per but with the change in the paper pattern, the exam is now being conducted for 1 hour 30 minutes per subject. The questions papers comprised multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exams were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and marks were calculated on the basis of the internal assessments and practicals. This year, along with terms I and II, the internal assignments and practical exams will be taken into account while calculating the exam. This time, the CBSE will release the marks only and the ranks only after the term II results.

