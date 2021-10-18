CBSE 10th Datesheet 2022: Exams From November 30, Check Paper Pattern

>CBSE 10th Datesheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 board exams 2022 from November 30, according to the datesheet released on October 18. These dates are for major subjects. For minor subjetcs, date sheet will be sent to schools separately.

This is the first time boards are being held in November-December. The second term will be held in March-April. Both the terms will be held based on 50% of the total syllabus. Exam syllabus and pattern have also been changed. The syllabus was already reduced by about 30% due to the COVID-19. The total of two boards will be held. The first-term and second term results combined with practical marks will constitute the final result.

For class 10 students, the practical aspect will include marks obtained in three periodic tests, student enrichment portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities.

>CBSE 10th Datesheet 2022

November 30: Social Science

December 2: Science

December 3: Home Science

December 4: Mathematics (standard and basic)

December 8: Computer Application

December 9: Hindi

December 11: English

Since the exam duration of CBSE board exams has been slashed from three hours per subject to 1 hour 30 minutes per subject, the start time of the exam and subsequently the reporting time at the exam centres have also been changed. Now, exams will start at 11:30 am instead of the usual practice of 10:30 am. This has been done to ensure students across the country reach timely, especially with regards to the approaching winter season.

Last year, 99.04% of 20 lakh students who registered for class 10 board exams had cleared the exam. As many as 2,00,962 students have scored more than 90% marks. A total of 57,824 students have got a 95% and above mark in CBSE 10th Results 2021.

In 2021, Board exams could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year too many students are demanding either an alternative mode of assessment or online exams. For the most part of the year, classes have been held online due to the pandemic.

