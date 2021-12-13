CBSE 10th Question Paper Says Women's Independence Reason for Social Issues, Faces Backlash

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is under fire once again. This time for a class 10 English comprehension passage which showed women in the wrong light. The passage states, “wives stopped obeying their husbands and that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined." It further adds “women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems".

“Emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she tried to insist," read the passage. It added, “In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline."

The question paper goes on to ask students to comment on the tone of the passage. One of the options in which was “Writer is a male chauvinist pig". According to CBSE the right answer to it was “Option B the writer takes a lighthearted approach to life"

This has put the board under fire. CBSE has received backlash from people including teachers, parents, and politicians. “Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

CBSE is now reconsidering the matter. “A passage in one set of the English paper of CBSE Class 10 first term examination has received mixed reactions from a few parents and students stating that “it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping." The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the set procedures of the board," said CBSE.

The board has also assured students that “appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students".

Earlier, in the CBSE class 12 sociology exam, CBSE had issued an apology for asking a question on Gujarat violence. The question stated, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" “A question has been asked in today’s class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons," said CBSE.

