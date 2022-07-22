CBSE 10th Result 2022 Sees Dip Yet Better Than Pre-Pandemic Levels, Over 2.36 Lakh Get 90%+

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The first-ever CBSE 10th results based on two-term exams have seen a dip from last year, however, the results are overall better than pre-pandemic levels. Despite having most of their classes online, students have obtained a high pass percentage. As many as 94.40% of students who took the exam have managed to pass it. Among the 21,09,208 students who registered for the exam, as many as 19,76,668 have managed to pass it. The pass percentage is a drop from last year’s 99.04%. Notably, last year CBSE did not hold board exams, and results were announced based on the past-year performance.

In striking contrast, there has also been a rise in the number of kids taking compartmental exams this year. As many as 1,07,689 students will have to take the retest to pass their class 10 boards. This is a huge jump from mere 17,636 students last year.

Gender-wise, girls have performed the best. As many as 95.21% of students who took the exam have managed to clear it. Among boys, 93.80% have cleared the class 10 exams and will be moving to class 11. Among transgenders, the result is at 90%.

Year Pass Percentage 2022 94.40% 2021 99.04% 2020 91.46% 2019 91.10%

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Number of 90%+ Scorers at Highest-Ever

Under the two-term policy, the number of students scoring more than 90% marks has reached the highest in the past four years. As many as 2,36,993 students got 90% marks. This is about 11.32% of the total students. Among these, 64908 students have scored more than 95% marks, about 3.10% of total students. Last year 2 lakh students got 90%+ and about 57,824 students gt 95%+ marks.

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Trivandrum Undefeated Champion

Region-wise, in both class 10 and class 12, Trivandrum remains the unbeatable winner. In CBSE 10th results with 99.68% of students who appeared from Trivandrum, cracking the exam, the region remains the best performing followed by Bengaluru. Delhi could not get a spot in the top 10

Trivandrum - 99.68%

Bengaluru - 99.22%

Chennai - 98.97%

Ahmer - 98.14%

Patna - 97.65%

Pune - 97.41%

Bhubaneswar - 96.46%

Panchkula - 96.33%

Noida - 96.08%

Chandigarh - 95.38%

Prayagraj - 94.74%

Dehradun - 93.43%

Bhopal - 93.33%

Delhi East -86.96%

Delhi West - 85.94%

Guwahati - 82.23%

CBSE 10th Results 2022: JNV Best Performing Schools

Among schools, JNV has topped the charts. After being defeated by government schools last year, this year, JNV has topped among institutes with a high margin. As many as 99.71% of JNV students who took CBSE 10th exams have managed to pass the exams. Private schools have got second spot with 96.86% pass percentage followed closely by KVs at third spot with 96.61%. Last year in result without exams, KV had 100% pass percentage.

