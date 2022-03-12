CBSE 10th Result Declared But Not Available, Students Feeling Anxious

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 results for term 1 exams. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools, however, currently, schools are processing the result and will be declaring the result after adding practical marks and internals.

This has led to a lag in the results which has made students anxious further. Yojit Mittal, Class 10th, MRG School Rohini, “I have mixed feelings in my mind. Although I am much confident as my exams went very well. But I am also nervous and excited at the same time as it is a very much hyped day in Indian students’ lives."

Many have taken to Twitter and expressed their concerns:

The board has also released the datesheet for term 2 exams. Irrespective of their scores in term 1 result, the board will allow students to take term 2 board exams. The final result will be based on term 1 and term 2 results, and internal assessment / practical scores. The final marksheet will be available after term 2 exams.

