CBSE 10th Science Exam Time Consuming, Students Found Application-Based Ques Tricky

Despite being an MCQ-only exam, students found the CBSE class 10 exam to be ‘lengthy’ or time-consuming. Based on the reactions of students, the exam was found to have many questions which needed long calculations. Many questions were based on activity while some needed application and observation from the students’ side which might seem to be tough for some

“Many questions were based on the activities given in the NCERT book. Though most of the questions were simple and easy, some students did find the paper lengthy," said Anshu Arora, principal, Amity International School, Sector 43, Gurgaon.

“The difficulty level of the question paper was high as there were many indirect /HOTS questions. Many questions involved application and interpretation of the concepts and also may have confused the students," said Ameeta Mohan, principal at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar

CBSE is holding term 1 board exams 2022 which are based on multiple-choice questions only. The board will upload the right answers in form of the answer key by evening, students will be able to estimate their scores based on the answer key. The CBSE term 1 board exams 2022 results will be announced in record time. The result will be a marks-only result and no student will be marked as pass or fail or repeater or compartment. More than 21 lakh candidates have registered to appear for class 10 board exams.

