CBSE 10th Social Science Exam 'Tricky', Students Confused

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 class 10 social science exam, held today, May 14, had a few questions which required critical thinking and confused students for a bit, say experts. A few question were challenging, especially in history and economics. The students found a few questions to be tricky. The case-based and map-based questions were easy. However, overall, students were happy with the exam, says teachers.

“One question from history under section B and one from economics in section C required critical thinking. Case-based questions were easy and in the comfort zone of the students. Map-based questions are very common," said Himakhi Gohain, PGT- Political Science, Modern English School, Guwahati.

“The question on the basic material required for garment factories in section A confused the students a bit since different answers can come out but it was asked for specific. On average, question paper can be termed a student’s friendly paper. They look much more relaxed after appearing for the paper," added Gohain.

There were three sets of questions in today’s paper and overall all were easy. “Most of the questions were straight, with 2-3 questions in each set which had slight twists. The case studies and map related questions were easy. Overall today’s social science paper was a standard and good one. I am sure that the students must have performed well in this subject," Pratibha Singhal , Social Science Teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) Bengaluru said.

“Most of the questions from the first three sections of the paper were directly drawn from the textbooks. However, a few questions did challenge the students to think and apply their minds, especially in history and economics. The paper also had application and case-based questions that prioritise and reward the understanding of the themes rather than memorizing of the content," explained Deepika Gupta, PGT – History, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

The CBSE term 2 question paper is of the subjective format unlike term 1 was it MCQ type. The board held the offline exams after a gap of two years and is conducting the exam at across 6,720 centres in the country. Further, the board is offering tele-counselling services to keep the students of classes 10 and 12 of its affiliated schools stress free during the examination. It is available from Monday to Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. It is provided by principals and trained counsellors on a voluntary basis.

