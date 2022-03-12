CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Declared! 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Marksheets be Available at cbse.nic.in?

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the term 1 class 10 results. “Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” said CBSE official.

Now, schools will add the internal marks with the theory marks and compute the final result. The result will include both theory and practical marks. No student will be declared failed on the basis of term 1 results only. The final result will consider both term 1, term 2, and internal assessment score.

The results have been announced ahead of the term 2 exams. This is the first time that the exams are being divided into two sections: term 1 and term 2. The term 1 exams results have been out but the term 2 exams will be held in April. CBSE had on Friday released the datesheet for term 2 exams. For class 10 term 2 exams will be held from April 26 to May 24.

