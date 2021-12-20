CBSE 12th History Exam Analysis: Average Paper with Some Thought-provoking Questions, say Experts

The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) Class 12 History board exam 2022 held on December 20 is an average paper with a few tricky questions, according to experts. Some of the questions were “thought-provoking" and “cleverly framed", experts added. The paper followed the pattern as per the CBSE sample paper and students are satisfied with the overall exam.

“Section A had questions that were very straightforward and direct however section B contained questions where students had to read the questions several times before deciding the answers, therefore the questions though not difficult but were cleverly framed and thought-provoking," said Dr Mangala Vaid, Vice Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

>Also read| From Sexist Passage to Political Questions, Top Controversies in CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022

Advertisement

Like section, B, section C also had tricky questions and students could answer them only if they read the passage carefully, added Vaid. Meanwhile, section D which was the map section was simple and easy.

“All students appeared comfortable while attempting the paper and were able to complete the paper in the stipulated time. It tested the application and analytical skills of the students and required in-depth knowledge of NCERT. Overall the students were satisfied," said Divya Bhatia, Principal, Amity Saket.

>Read| No Grace Marks for CBSE 12th Accounts Students, Board Warns Against ‘Fake’ Circular

The CBSE class 12 exams which began on December 1 will conclude tomorrow, December 21 with home science. The board had divided the exams into parts this year with each part covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The board had also reduced the overall syllabus by 30 per cent. The final results will be prepared on the basis of the two parts along with internal assessment marks and practicals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.