CBSE 12th Biology Exam Lengthy with Some Tricky, Open Ended Questions, Say Experts

CBSE class 12 exam held on December 18 was rated as easy but lengthy with some trick questions by most of the students. As compared to other class 12 exams held by CBSE under term 1 boards, Biology was comparatively easy yet it had some questions which needed Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS).

“A few questions were open-ended which had close responses. It was a lengthy paper as students had to think and read each question as well as the options minutely to arrive at the correct response. There were a total of four assertion reasoning type questions which were moderately difficult, said Sunila Athley

Principal, Amity School, Vasundhara Sector-6.

Advertisement

Some teachers believed that open-ended questions could have been misleading. Manjulatha, a Biology teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said, “Certain questions including QN 52 and 53 were misleading if the student did not get the actual meaning of the question. The question should be closed and not open which will lead to confusion."

Manasi V Patil, a student at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said, “I felt the paper was pretty much on the easier side. There were one or two tricky questions that confused us. The paper was not time-consuming and covered various topics included in the NCERT. Overall the paper was moderately easy".

Many teachers believed that even though the questions were indirect they were still from NCERT. Case study-based questions were easy. Most of them were confident of scoring above 70 per cent marks, said Dr Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

CBSE is holding term 1 board exams. This year, two boards will be held. The result will be based on term 1 and term 2 exams as well as internals. The term 1 results will consist of only marks and no student would be rated as pass or fail in term 1 results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.