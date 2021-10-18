CBSE 12th Board Exams 2022 from December 1, Check Date Sheet

>CBSE 12th Datesheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 12 board exams from December 1 to December 22 for major subjects, according to the board exam date sheet released today. The exams will be held from 11:30 am to 1 PM. The paper will have only 50% of the entire syllabus. Further, there will be only multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the exam. The date sheet for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately and the minor subject exams will be held from November 16.

CBSE has sought support from parents regarding conducting the exams. It has assured that the exams would be held amid strict COVID-19 precautions. CBSE is also trying to allotted students their schools as centres for boards to ensure minimum commute. The duration of exams has also been slashed from 3 hours usually to 1 hour 30 minutes this year. The time given for reading the question paper has been increased from 15 minutes to 20 minutes.

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2022

December 1: Sociology

December 3: English core

December 6: Mathematics

December 7: Physical Education

December 8: Business Studies

December 9: Geography

December 10: Physics

December 11: Psychology

December 13: Accountancy

December 14: Chemistry

December 15: Economics

December 16: Hindi

December 17: Political Science

December 18: Biology

December 20: History

December 21: Home Science

Last year, 1.5 lakh students scored more than 90% marks while over 70,000 students obtained more than 95% marks. Out of the nearly 14 lakh students who had registered for the exam, as many as 99.37% had passed it. In 2020 CBSE could not hold board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year too there has been a demand for the cancellation of board exams in offline mode considering the pandemic is still looming large and most of the students appearing for the boards are under 18 years of age hence non-vaccinated.

