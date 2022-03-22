CBSE 12th Board Marksheet Decoded, Know What Abbreviations in Your Scorecard Mean

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 19 announced the result for the class 12 term 1 exam. Instead of uploading the mark sheets on the website, the results were shared directly with the respective schools via email. It included the students’ performance documents that contained the marks scored by all students registered from the schools in a single document. It features the name, roll number of the students along with the subject code, streams and the marks received.

To understand how many marks a student has scored in a particular subject, they first need to know the code for different subjects. Here are the subject codes for your reference:

CBSE class 12 Term 1 board exam: Subject Code

Accountancy – 55

Biology- 44

Biotechnology- 45

Business Studies - 54

Chemistry- 43

Computer Science - 83

Economics- 30

English Core - 301

English Elective -1

Geography- 29

History- 27

Applied Mathematics- 241

Mathematics - 41

Physical Education- 48

Physics 42

Political Science 28

The document shared with the school contains marks mentioned under the subject code of the respective subjects against the roll number and name of the student. The marks are only for the theory exam held in November-December last year in an MCQ format. The remaining practical marks will now be added by the schools and announced along with the term 2 results.

No students will be declared pass or fail solely on the basis of term 1 result only and the result shall be prepared based on the average of the candidate’s performance in 1 and term 2 exams of CBSE class 12. The board will soon be starting the re-evaluation process of term 1 results for candidates who are unsatisfied with the results.

The students, however, will not be given a chance to re-appear in the term 1 exam. CBSE had divided the current academic year into two equal terms with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. While the term 1 exam of CBSE contained only MCQ format questions, term 2 will feature long and short type subjective answers. The term 2 exams for CBSE Class 12 are slated to be held between April 26 and June 15.

