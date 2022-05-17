CBSE 12th Business Studies Exam Had Tricky Case-Based Questions, Say Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the class 12 business studies paper on Tuesday. According to the experts, the question paper was moderately difficult with a couple of tricky questions. While 50 per cent of the questions were direct, the remaining 50 per cent included case or application-based questions. Among the application-based questions, a few were tricky and required some thinking.

“The exam consisted of questions ranging from easy to moderate difficulty. Around 50 per cent of the questions are direct, whereas the rest 50 per cent of queries are case or application-based perfectly, as given in the sample paper. A few application-based questions were tricky for the students who are below the average group. For example, students may face difficulties answering one question of 5 marks from financial management," said Pankaj Saikia, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Guwahati.

“There were 12 questions out of which some were direct and quite easy to attempt. The case studies too were not difficult, except one which needed some analysis and effort on the part of the students. The exam was, however, certainly easier than the exams in the previous years. Students were able to complete it on time," said Meenu Chandok, Head of Department, Commerce

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

The duration of the paper was two hours and consisted of 40 marks. It featured 30 per cent internal choices and the questions asked in the optional section belonged to the same chapter. “The case study based questions were mostly easy but some were slightly tricky and needed students’ understanding of the concept," said Sadia Syed, Commerce Faculty Senior Years, Shiv Nadar School Noida.

“While 70 per cent of questions were direct and high-scoring. The rest of the questions were indirect questions that required higher-order thinking," explained Meera Pandey, PGT B St Vidyagyan School Bulandshahr.

“The paper was moderate and the questions were mainly NCERT-based. The direct questions were quite easy to answer. The case study-based questions were average. Students were able to attempt the paper in time. The paper pattern was similar to the CBSE sample paper for term 2," said Shruti Bhasin, HOD Commerce, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

