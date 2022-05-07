CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam Analysis: Section C Tough in an Otherwise Easy Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the class 12 chemistry exam today. As per students’ experts, the paper was well-balanced and as per the CBSE sample papers provided. While sections A and B were easy, section C was little moderate, says experts. A few questions were time-consuming and needed step-by-step answers. There was adequate internal choice questions too and overall, the students are happy with their exam, said experts.

The chemistry paper had three sections carrying different weightage of marks. While section A was of two marks, section B had three marks and section C consisted of five marks. There were three sets of paper.

“A few questions were easy but were really time-consuming to write step-by-step answers. There were adequate internal choices given in each section which was a great relief for students. Sections A and B were easy while section C was little moderate. The students did not face any issues with time management and they completed the paper within the stipulated time. All questions were doable and similar to the sample papers practiced in class. Overall, all students were happy and satisfied with the paper," explained Chanchal Sharma, PGT Chemistry, TDI International School.

“Most of the questions are direct and based on the sample paper issued by CBSE. The paper required thorough understanding of the concept as per the NCERT chemistry books. It has good conceptual and numerical questions. The easy and average questions are in right proportion," said Ruchi Gupta, senior academic coordinator, MRG School.

“From the teacher’s perspective, the paper was balanced and NCERT-based. Almost all the sections were easy and as per the syllabus. From the students’ perspectives also they were satisfied and a few of them found it an average paper. And they are very sure of getting good marks," said Alok Bansal, Chemistry Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

“Class 12 Chemistry paper was based on the NCERT textbooks prescribed by CBSE and the content was duly covered. Student’s response was positive and they could attempt the paper comfortably within stipulated time," said Divya Bhatia, Principal, Amity international School, Saket.

“60 per cent of the questions were straight out of the exercises mentioned in the textbook and rest were slightly modified. The students felt that it was a high-scoring paper. They were happy as they were able to complete the paper in time and are expecting good marks," said Ashok Kumar, PGT-Chemistry, Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr.

