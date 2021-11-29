CBSE 12th Private Exams 2022 Forms Likely from December 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) has issued the class 12 board exam registration dates for private candidates. The registration window will be activated from December 2 on the official website cbse.gov.in. The exam will be held in March 2022. It must be noted that the exams would be conducted only for the term 2 syllabus and not for term 1.

The students who had taken the class 12th exam between 2016 and 2020 but failed in the exam can register themselves as private candidates. The 2021 pass outs willing to improve their score in one more subject can also take this exam. The ones who have passed out in 2020 and 2021 but now want to appear for an additional subject, can also complete the registration.

Candidates who were marked as ‘Essential Repeat’ in 2021 by CBSE are allowed to fill the registration form. Those who were placed in the ‘Compartment’ category in the CBSE 12th boards exam 2021 or CBSE 12th exams of August/September 2021 can also apply.

Women candidate who is bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT of Delhi) and has qualified Class 10 or an equivalent examination from any recognised board in 2020 or earlier are also allowed to fill the examination form as private candidates.

Students of Patrachar Vidyalaya of Delhi can take the board exam 2022 as private candidates. Physically challenged students who are bonafide residents of the NCT of Delhi and have qualified Class X or an equivalent examination from any recognised Board in 2020 or earlier can also take the exam.

It must be noted that this year, the board has introduced a new examination pattern for classes 10 and 12 regular students. The students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in two terms - term 1 and term 2. But those who applied as private candidates will be required to appear for only the term 2 exams.

