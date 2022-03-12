CBSE 12th Result 2022 by Monday at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 board exams result by Monday - March 14. Like class 10, the class 12 results will also be available to schools before being released on the website. CBSE will send the theory marks to schools which will then add practical marks to the same and compute results.

No student will be failed in term 1 board exams. All students who registered for boards will be allowed to take term 2 exams as well irrespective of their marks in term 1. The final result will be computed by calculating both term 1, term 2 marks, and internal assessment. CBSE is yet to share the exact weightage. It is likely that term 1 will have 50% ad term 2 and internal assessment will collectively have 50% weightage.

The result is being announced ahead of the term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin from April 26 - only a few days after the JEE Main - engineering entrance exam. Students have claimed that this would lead to high-stress levels in them and are demanding postponement of the exams. Many have even asked CBSE to declare term 1 results after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 exam preparations are not impacted by the term 1 results.

Advertisement

CBSE Term 2 12th Datesheet

April 26: Entrepreneurship

April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library

May 2: Hindi

May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,

May 6: Sociology

May 7: Chemistry

May 10: Food production, design

May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,

May 12: Marketing

May 13: English

May 17: Business Studies

May 18: Geography

May 19: Fashion studies

May 20: Physics

Advertisement

May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI

May 23: Accountancy

May 24: Political Science

May 25: Home science

May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care

May 27: Financial Markets, textile design

May 28: Economics

May 30: Biology

May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation

June 1: Banking, agriculture

June 2: Physical education

June 4: National Cadet Corps

June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture

June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics

Advertisement

June 9: Tourism, salesmanship

June 10: History

June 13: Informatics

June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core

June 15: Psychology

Since no student will be held back or failed, one can assume the pass percentage to be 100% for term 1 results. The exact data will be known after term 2 results. Last year, the assessment for both classes was done on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance of the students.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.