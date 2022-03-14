CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Marks be Sent to School? How to Get Marksheet?

The pass percentage of CBSE is on a rise since past three years, highest was in 2021 when students were promoted based on alternative assessment. The pass percentage is number of students appearing for exam and the percentage of students clearing it.

CBSE 12th Pass Percentatge in 2021 - 99.37%

CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2022 - 88.78%

CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2019 - 83.40%