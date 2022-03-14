Home / News / education-career /  CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Marks be Sent to School? How to Get Marksheet?
Live now

CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Marks be Sent to School? How to Get Marksheet?

CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When will 12th results be out? Will there be an online result at cbse.nic.in? Will scores be sent to schools?

cbse, cbse 12th result, cbse 12 result, cbse marksheet, cbse 12th, cbse.nic.in, cbseresult.nic.in, cbse latest news, cbse news, education news
News18.com |
New Delhi // Updated: March 14, 2022, 10:41 IST
Advertisement

CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 12 board exam results soon. If reports are to be believed then class 12 results will be out today. Board is yet to make any official announcement. Read More

Mar 14, 2022 10:41 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: What will be rechecking mechanism?

Board will allow students to raise questions, concerns, objections, or disputes of any kind. In class 10 results too CBSE has opened a window to raise objections online at cbse.nic.in, even if the result is not available online. The window for class 10 objections is open till March 26. A similar procedure is likely to be followed for class 12 as well.

Mar 14, 2022 10:25 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: What are the highest marks?

Students can score up to a full 100 per cent marks. In class 10 as well many students have secured 100 per cent marks. In class 12 too it is likely that term 1’s highest marks reach 100 per cent.

Advertisement
Mar 14, 2022 10:12 IST

CBSE Term 2 12th Datesheet

April 26: Entrepreneurship

April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library

May 2: Hindi

May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,

May 6: Sociology

May 7: Chemistry

May 10: Food production, design

May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,

May 12: Marketing

May 13: English

May 17: Business Studies

May 18: Geography

May 19: Fashion studies

May 20: Physics

May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI

May 23: Accountancy

May 24: Political Science

May 25: Home science

May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care

May 27: Financial Markets, textile design

May 28: Economics

May 30: Biology

May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation

June 1: Banking, agriculture

June 2: Physical education

June 4: National Cadet Corps

June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture

June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics

June 9: Tourism, salesmanship

June 10: History

June 13: Informatics

June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core

June 15: Psychology

Mar 14, 2022 10:11 IST

CBSE 12th Result Timing Not Right, Claim Students

Students claim that the timing of CBSE 12th result is not right. The term 1 results are being announced ahead of the term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin from April 26. Further, only a few days after the JEE Main - engineering entrance exam. Students have claimed that this would lead to high-stress levels in them and are demanding postponement of the exams. Many have even asked CBSE to declare term 1 results after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 exam preparations are not impacted by the term 1 results.

Mar 14, 2022 09:50 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Ways to check marks

Students will also be able to access the results via SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang app. While the results were expected to be released earlier, CBSE claims that they had to conduct multiple level verification to rule out any cheating or overwriting which took more than expected time. Hence, the delay in results.

Mar 14, 2022 09:41 IST

CBSE 12th Result: Past Year Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of CBSE is on a rise since past three years, highest was in 2021 when students were promoted based on alternative assessment. The pass percentage is number of students appearing for exam and the percentage of students clearing it.

CBSE 12th Pass Percentatge in 2021 - 99.37%
CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2022 - 88.78%
CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2019 - 83.40%

Advertisement
Mar 14, 2022 09:39 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: What happened last year?

Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE  formulated an alternative assessment criteria to prepare the mark sheets of students. The board recorded an a high pass percentage rate at 99.37 per cent in class 12.

Mar 14, 2022 09:23 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: What Are Passing Marks?

To clear the exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13. However, no student will be marked as pass or fail this time.

Mar 14, 2022 09:16 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How will final result be calcualted?

The final result will be computed by calculating both term 1, term 2 marks, and internal assessment. CBSE is yet to share the exact weightage. It is likely that term 1 will have 50% ad term 2 and internal assessment will collectively have 50% weightage.

Mar 14, 2022 09:14 IST

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result to have 100% Pass Percentage

No student will be failed in term 1 board exams. All students who registered for boards will be allowed to take term 2 exams as well irrespective of their marks in term 1. Since no student will be held back or failed, one can assume the pass percentage to be 100% for term 1 results.

Mar 14, 2022 09:13 IST

CBSE 12th Results Likely to be With Schools First

Like class 10, the class 12 results will also be available to schools before being released on the website. CBSE will send the theory marks to schools which will then add practical marks to the same and compute results.

Mar 14, 2022 09:10 IST

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 Likely Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 board exams result by Monday - March 14. while there is no official announcement yet, reports claim that the marks could be available by late evening today.

Mar 14, 2022 15:25 IST

CBSE Term 2 12th Datesheet

April 26: Entrepreneurship April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library May 2: Hindi May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, May 6: Sociology May 7: Chemistry May 10: Food production, design May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo, May 12: Marketing May 13: English May 17: Business Studies May 18: Geography May 19: Fashion studies May 20: Physics May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI May 23: Accountancy May 24: Political Science May 25: Home science May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care May 27: Financial Markets, textile design May 28: Economics May 30: Biology May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation June 1: Banking, agriculture June 2: Physical education June 4: National Cadet Corps June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics June 9: Tourism, salesmanship June 10: History June 13: Informatics June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core June 15: Psychology
Mar 14, 2022 15:25 IST

CBSE 12th Result Timing Not Right, Claim Students

Students claim that the timing of CBSE 12th result is not right. The term 1 results are being announced ahead of the term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin from April 26. Further, only a few days after the JEE Main - engineering entrance exam. Students have claimed that this would lead to high-stress levels in them and are demanding postponement of the exams. Many have even asked CBSE to declare term 1 results after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 exam preparations are not impacted by the term 1 results.
Advertisement
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Ways to check marks

Students will also be able to access the results via SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang app. While the results were expected to be released earlier, CBSE claims that they had to conduct multiple level verification to rule out any cheating or overwriting which took more than expected time. Hence, the delay in results.
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Result: Past Year Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of CBSE is on a rise since past three years, highest was in 2021 when students were promoted based on alternative assessment. The pass percentage is number of students appearing for exam and the percentage of students clearing it. CBSE 12th Pass Percentatge in 2021 - 99.37% CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2022 - 88.78% CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2019 - 83.40%
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: What happened last year?

Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE  formulated an alternative assessment criteria to prepare the mark sheets of students. The board recorded an a high pass percentage rate at 99.37 per cent in class 12.
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: What Are Passing Marks?

To clear the exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13. However, no student will be marked as pass or fail this time.
Advertisement
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How will final result be calcualted?

The final result will be computed by calculating both term 1, term 2 marks, and internal assessment. CBSE is yet to share the exact weightage. It is likely that term 1 will have 50% ad term 2 and internal assessment will collectively have 50% weightage.
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result to have 100% Pass Percentage

No student will be failed in term 1 board exams. All students who registered for boards will be allowed to take term 2 exams as well irrespective of their marks in term 1. Since no student will be held back or failed, one can assume the pass percentage to be 100% for term 1 results.
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Results Likely to be With Schools First

Like class 10, the class 12 results will also be available to schools before being released on the website. CBSE will send the theory marks to schools which will then add practical marks to the same and compute results.
Mar 14, 2022 15:24 IST

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 Likely Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 board exams result by Monday - March 14. while there is no official announcement yet, reports claim that the marks could be available by late evening today.
Mar 14, 2022 10:12 IST

CBSE Term 2 12th Datesheet

Mar 14, 2022 10:12 IST

CBSE Term 2 12th Datesheet

Read more

In the case of the class 10 result declared on Saturday too the board had not made the announcement ahead of the result. This has made class 12 students be on their toes.

This year, not only has the board announced that there will be two exams and two results for class 12 but also the result being declared is quite unique. Like class 10, the class 12 result is also likely to be sent to schools. Schools will then add the practical and theory marks and share the detailed list with students. There will not be any result on the official websites, in this case.

The final result consisting of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment scores combined will be released after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin on April 26. CBSE will issue a pass certificate, mark sheet only after the final result.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.