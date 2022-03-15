CBSE 12th Result 2022: When & Where to Check Markshseet

After the CBSE class 12 term 1 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 12 board exam results soon. As per reports, the class 12 results will be out this week. However, the board is yet to make any official announcement. In the CBSE class 10 result announced last week, CBSE did not announce the dates and directly release the result. This has made students more anxious.

Students must note that like class 10 result, the class 12 results this year will be available with schools. CBSE will send the theory marks to schools which will then add practical marks to the same and compute results.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Where to Check

Students can check their results with schools. Schools will display the result at the campuses. This time the result si out of 40 marks and many students are likely to get full marks, like in the case of class 10. Students will also be able to access the results via SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang app.

Earlier, CBSE claimed that they had to conduct multiple level verification to rule out any cheating or overwriting which took more than expected time. Hence, the delay in results.

All students who have registered for boards will be allowed to take term 2 exams, irrespective of their marks in term 1, as no student will be failed in term 1 board exams. The final result will be calculated by adding both term 1, term 2 marks, and internal assessment. However, the board is yet to share the exact weigh share for the term 1 and term 2. It is likely that term 1 will have 50 per cent and term 2 and internal assessment will collectively have 50 per cent weightage.

Meanwhile the board has announced the term 2 exams datasheet. Exams will begin from April 26 - only a few days after the JEE Main - engineering entrance exam. Students have claimed that this would lead to high-stress levels in them and are demanding postponement of the exams. Many have even asked CBSE to declare term 1 results after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 exam preparations are not impacted by the term 1 results.

CBSE 12th Result: Passing Marks

To clear the exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13. However, no student will be marked as pass or fail this time.

CBSE 12th Result: Past Year Pass Percentage

Last year as their was no boards exams, the board recorded an a high pass percentage rate at 99.37 per cent in class 12. In 2020, the pass percentage for CBSE class 12 was 88.78 which was 5.38 percentage points better than the result of 2019 when the overall passing percentage was 83.40 per cent.

Last year, the board exams were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CBSE then had formulated alternative assessment criteria to prepare the mark sheets of students. This year to avoid the problem in accessing the students the Board had decided to go for two board exams- term 1 and term 2. As of now term 1 exams are over and results are awaited, further, the datasheet for term 2 is also out.

CBSE 12th term 2 exams will begin from April 26 and continue till June 15. The exam will feature both long and short-type questions. The final result will consist of the term 1 and 2 results along with internal and practical marks.

