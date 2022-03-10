CBSE 12th Result Likely on March 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 results this week. Once released, the results will be made available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The board is also expected to release the class 10 results in a day or two after the 12th results are released.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the board had divided the academic year for Class 12 in two-part with each covering half of the syllabus. The exam for the 50 percent syllabus in term 1 was conducted in November and December last year in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. While the results were expected to be released earlier, the board claims that they had to conduct multiple level verification to rule out any cheating or overwriting which took more than expected time.

The students will not be given any physical mark sheet for term 1 result and they will download their mark sheet from CBSE’s website. No candidate will be marked as pass or fail in the term 1 result. The final result will consist of the term 1 and 2 results combined along with internal and practical marks.

CBSE class 12 Term 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Class Result’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details. Submit

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 term 1 result will load on your screen.

Step 5: Print or save a copy of the result for future use

Apart from the the board’s website, students will also be able to check the results at DigiLocker and Umang app. Additionally, candidates will also be able to access their results by sending an SMS in prescribed format with their roll number to a number assigned by CBSE.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the exams. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13. The final result of class 12 will be calculated on the basis of averaging of term 1 and term 2 results.

]CBSE recorded an almost success rate of 99.37 per cent in class 12 last year after the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The assessment was done on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance of the students. In 2020, the overall pass percentage for CBSE class 12 was 88.78 which was 5.38 percentage points better than the result of 2019 where the overall passing percentage for class 12 was 83.40 per cent.

