CBSE 12th Results 2022: How to Check Scores Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12 board exam results today, July 22. As many as 92.71 per cent of students who took the exam have cleared it. It will be available at the official websites, at cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Students would be required to use their roll numbers and school codes to log in and access their marksheets online.

CBSE 12th Results LIVE Updates

Among girls, 94.54% have passed the exam while among boys, the pass percentage is 91.25%. All transgender students who took the exam have cleared it. Trivandrum is the best performing district with 98.83% followed by Bengaluru with 98.16%.

Students have to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE 12th board exam. CBSE has given 70% weightage to term 2 exams and 30% weightage to the term 1 exams. The board said that since students were unable to perform their best in term 1, the weightage has been reduced. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on the DigiLocker app, via SMS and the UMANG app.

CBSE 12th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 12’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth then press submit.

Step 4: You will be able to view your marksheet on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

CBSE 12th Results 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS app on your mobile

Step 2: Type a message in this format ‘cbse12 (space) roll number’

Step 3: Now send it to 7738299899. Within no time your CBSE 10th marksheet will be sent on your mobile phone

CBSE 12th Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 12 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your CBSE class 12 roll number or your mobile number registered with CBSE

Step 8: The CBSE class 12 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

After getting the results, all students must carefully check the personal details mentioned on the document. This includes their name, roll number, subject names, school name, marks, total percentage, etc. In case there is any error then report the matter to the CBSE or school authorities. Those students who are not convinced with their result can appear for the compartment exams likely to be held at a later date. Last year, the board recorded a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. The exams were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The class 12 toppers was Hiteshwar Sharma from the arts stream with 99.8 per cent.

