CBSE 12th Results Declared LIVE Updates: Over 1.34 Lakh Get 90%+ Marks, Term 2 Gets 70% Weightage

CBSE 12th Results LIVE Updates: After a long wait, CBSE has declared its first-ever two-term based results. After much protests from students, the term 1 result has got only 30% weightage. While there were reports of cheating during term 1 exams and many errors were reported too, the board says that it has decided to give more weightage to term 2 because students were more prepared at that time.

The pass percentage has dropped as compared to last year as 99.37% of students had passed. The pass percentage has seen a dip and 92.71% of students cracked class 12 this year. Notably, last year’s results were based on an alternative mode of assessment and the exams were not held.

This year, there were two exams and results were first available with schools. The schools were able to get the results first via digilocker and CBSE Pariksha Sangam. Students awaiting their marks will be able to download marksheets from cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in.

The results have been announced after the Education Minister had said that there will be no delay in the announcement. Earlier, CBSE had asked colleges and universities to put a hold on their admissions process in order to make way for the CBSE students. At that point, it was revealed that CBSE 12th results will be announced first and NEws18.com has maintained that it would be done by end of July.

CBSE 12th Results LIVE Updates: From result calculation formula to class 10 result date. From college admission to term 1 and term 2 pass percentage, what after class 12, all you need to know is here. If you still have any questions, reach out to us at Twitter via @News18dotcom.

