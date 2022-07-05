CBSE 12th Results Next Week: From Date to Marks Calculation Formula, All You Need to Know

Over 14.54 lakh students will be getting their CBSE class 12 results in the coming week. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the class 12 and class 10 results. The class 12 results are expected to be announced sooner than class 10. It is likely that CBSE class 12 term 2 results will be out by July 15, the exact and official dates will be announced anytime soon.

When students will check their results, the eagerly awaited scores will not only be for term 2 but also for the final result. The final result will consist of term 1, and term 2 as well as internal assessment or practical marks. The exact weightage of each term is not known and the formula will be announced with the results. The rest of the boards have given 40% weightage to each term and 20% to internals or practicals.

The board has informed that students who didn’t appear in one of the two terms will also receive their results but specifications in this regard haven’t been shared either. CBSE indicated earlier that both terms could have the same weightage, however, the decision did not go well with students and parents who then resorted to online protests after cheating allegations were made during term 1 exams.

Once the results are declared students will be able to check them on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Results will also be available at Digi locker as well as Umang app.

Last year the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 results stood at 99.37. Hiteshwar Sharma from the arts stream emerged as the topper having scored 99.8 per cent. While in 2020 the pass percentage was 88.78. Divyanshi Jain and Tushar Singh secured the top positions by obtaining 100 per cent marks. In 2019, class 12 toppers were Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora who scored 99.8 per cent marks.

