CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: Lakhs of students anticipating CBSE class 12 term 1 results are awaiting their marksheets and are looking for ways to download the same. Students need to stop looking for their marks memo as this year, CBSE will only be releasing marks during the first leg of exams. The detailed marksheet will only be released after term 2 exams. The pass certificated and marksheet will be based on both term 1 and term 2 exam scores.

Instead of releasing marksheet at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, the board will share the marks with schools. The marks shared will be only for the theory exams. Schools will then add the practical marks to the total and release the result. Students will be able to get their marks from their respective schools.

No student will be failed on the basis of term 1 exams. This means, irrespective of the score attained by students they will be appearing for term 2 board exams. In the term 2 exams scheduled to be held from April 26 onwards, students will get a chance to increase their total marks. If a student is able to pass both terms combined, even if they have not cleared any one term they can still pass the boards.

Not just passing marks, having two board exams increases the chances to score well. This comes as the marks obtained in each exam will not be added as-is. Both term 1 and term 2 exams will have their respective weightage in the total result. The exam weightage is not yet declared by CBSE.

On technical grounds, since to clear CBSE 12th exams students need 33 per cent marks; to pass the 40-marks term 1 result, students will need 13 marks.

This year, CBSE will be giving free marks to students for the CBSE class 12 sociology exam. This is because the board had canceled a question on the Gujarat riots. In the CBSE term 1 12th sociology exam, CBSE asked “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?", and options included names of political parties. Board later decided to cancel the exams and give full marks for this question to all students.

